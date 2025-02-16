AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,018,000. Boston Partners grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after buying an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $158,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 109.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,715 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

