ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

