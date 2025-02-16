Atb Cap Markets Estimates Organigram’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.36. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.31.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

