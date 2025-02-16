ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

Get ATCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATCO

ATCO Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ATCO

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.56 and a 12-month high of C$50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.64.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.25 per share, with a total value of C$246,250.00. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.36 per share, with a total value of C$499,689.15. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,539. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.