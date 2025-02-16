Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up about 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

