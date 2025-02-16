AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of ATRC opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.46. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,349,000 after buying an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,790,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115,813 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

