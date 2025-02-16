Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 222,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 317,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

