AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.35 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

