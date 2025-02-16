Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,980,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 501,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

