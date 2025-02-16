B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.
IREN stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Iris Energy by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
