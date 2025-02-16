B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

IREN stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Iris Energy by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.