B. Riley Forecasts Lower Earnings for Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

