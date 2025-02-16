B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Bitfarms Earnings

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitfarms in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BITF. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Bitfarms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,917,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 497,789 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,075,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 911,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.