B. Riley Reduces Earnings Estimates for Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

