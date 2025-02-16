Bank of America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 215,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 151,592 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.98 on Friday. Bank of America has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

