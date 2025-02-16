Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.79.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.11. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,000. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Airbnb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.