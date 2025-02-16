Benitec Biopharma Inc. Announces Q4 2024 Financial Results and Operational Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) recently published its financial results for the fiscal quarter concluding on December 31, 2024, alongside an operational update. A detailed press release has been disclosed by the Company, outlining the financial performance and key developments during this period.

In the financial report released on February 14, 2025, Benitec reported total revenues of $0.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, remaining constant compared to the same period in 2023. Total expenses for the quarter amounted to $8.6 million, an increase from $6.9 million in 2023. Research and development expenses accounted for $5.1 million, aligning with the previous year’s figure, while general and administrative expenses were reported at $3.5 million, up from $1.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The loss from operations for the quarter concluded on December 31, 2024, stood at $8.6 million compared to a loss of $6.9 million for the same period in 2023. The net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter was $7.4 million, equating to $(0.33) per basic and diluted share, contrasting with a net loss of $6.8 million or $(2.64) per basic and diluted share in the prior year’s quarter. As of December 31, 2024, Benitec had $78.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, which included $39.5 million generated from the exercise of warrants in the preceding six months.

Regarding operational developments, Benitec highlighted progress in its BB-301 Phase 1b/2a Clinical Treatment Study aimed at individuals diagnosed with Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy. The study demonstrated promising results in improving swallowing function among participants. Notably, the Company emphasized its dedication to advancing the clinical development of BB-301 for the treatment of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy-related Dysphagia.

The Company also announced forthcoming presentations related to its ongoing clinical studies at the 2025 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical and Scientific Conference. Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec, will participate in an oral presentation focusing on OPMD subjects.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. remains committed to advancing innovative genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform. For more detailed information about the company and its developments, interested parties can visit the official Benitec website at www.benitec.com.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

