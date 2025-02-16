Best Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – February 14th

PDD, Lululemon Athletica, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, JD.com, and Honeywell International are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the manufacturing, distribution, and retailing of clothing, footwear, and accessories. Investors may buy and sell these stocks on the stock market to potentially benefit from the profitability and performance of the fashion and apparel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. 5,824,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,868. PDD has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $19.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.70. 1,680,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,370. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.70.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. 5,356,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,634,770. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,071.28. 512,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $475.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $967.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.57. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.43. 1,066,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,920. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.44. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,892,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,642. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $203.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,352. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

