Best Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 14th

Moderna, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and AbbVie are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are stocks of companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of products based on biological processes, such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, or genetically engineered crops. These stocks are often affected by regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and technological advancements in the field of biotechnology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490,442. Moderna has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of RXRX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,306,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its 200 day moving average is $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.72. 539,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,555. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $343.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.96.

