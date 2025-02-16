Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.88) per share and revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $127,345.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,916.34. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 985,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,559,062.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,537,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,237,967.68. This represents a 11.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

