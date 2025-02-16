Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 227.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.81. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.47. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

