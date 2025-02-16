Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne
In related news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $65.94 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 32.32%.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Techne
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.