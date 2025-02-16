Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 19,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,870,000 after purchasing an additional 357,181 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2,715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.26. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.