Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.96.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 58.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

