Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $241.00 at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.96.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Biogen has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

