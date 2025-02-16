Biotricity (BTCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Biotricity to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Biotricity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTCY opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
