Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 105,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 658,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Specifically, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$251,225.55. Also, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 666,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$121,212.00. In other news, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 422,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$72,584.00.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$42.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

