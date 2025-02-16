BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.7 %

BlackLine stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,569,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. This trade represents a 25.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

