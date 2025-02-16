BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,802,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 396,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $29,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after buying an additional 348,414 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 51,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $241,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BTZ stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

