Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 860.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 517,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 463,405 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 327,507 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 779,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,553 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 147,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 685,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.17 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

