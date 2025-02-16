Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $124.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,598.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,691,933.88. The trade was a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,696. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 48.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 82,693 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $999,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.