BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$20.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DND. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DND

Dye & Durham Stock Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DND opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$924.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$10.92 and a 12 month high of C$22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.21.

In other Dye & Durham news, Director Eric Shahinian bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$26,967,768.22. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.