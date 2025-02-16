BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$20.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DND. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DND
Dye & Durham Stock Down 3.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dye & Durham news, Director Eric Shahinian bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$26,967,768.22. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.