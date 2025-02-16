BMO Capital Markets Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.

TSE TVE opened at C$4.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.07 and a 1-year high of C$5.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

