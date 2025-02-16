Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

