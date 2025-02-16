Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $244.60 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

