Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded at Westpark Capital

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.62 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 164.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.75 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

