Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 8.0 %

BFAM opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

