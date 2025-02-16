Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.51 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

