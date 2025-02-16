Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

