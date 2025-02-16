Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Price Target at $30.69

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

