Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $1.25

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 130,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,963.40. This trade represents a 11.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $72,202.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,848 shares of company stock valued at $203,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 194,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

