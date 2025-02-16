Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) PT at $104.13

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,175.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $109.72.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

