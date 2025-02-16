Brokers Issue Forecasts for Humana’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will earn $9.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.05.

NYSE:HUM opened at $253.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.21. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

