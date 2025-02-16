Brokers Set Expectations for CRSP Q1 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $45.40 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.72 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

