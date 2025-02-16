Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIP. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4,051.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

