Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -159.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

