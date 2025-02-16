Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $295.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

