CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $25.00. CAE shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 384,357 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in CAE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 224,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CAE by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in CAE by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

See Also

