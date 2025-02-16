Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.14.

CGY stock opened at C$44.50 on Friday. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$42.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.26 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Calian Group news, Director Valerie Sorbie bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.27 per share, with a total value of C$82,059.00. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.15, for a total transaction of C$205,951.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,297 shares of company stock valued at $110,638 and have sold 10,884 shares valued at $528,380. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

