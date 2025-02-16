Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CGY
Calian Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Calian Group news, Director Valerie Sorbie bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.27 per share, with a total value of C$82,059.00. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.15, for a total transaction of C$205,951.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,297 shares of company stock valued at $110,638 and have sold 10,884 shares valued at $528,380. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.