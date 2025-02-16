Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.