Canaccord Genuity Group Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FROG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

JFrog stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,156. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,409.94. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,965. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after buying an additional 349,532 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after acquiring an additional 365,376 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,417,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in JFrog by 33.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

